Beenie Man Thank Fans, Fellow Dancehall Artists For Support Amid Mother’s Death

Beenie Man is thanking his fans, and fellow dancehall acts for supporting him following his mother’s death.

The dancehall icon deleted all his posts on Instagram almost immediately after getting the news that his mother had passed. Sources told Urban Islandz that The Doc took her passing very hard since they were very close. Thankfully, he has been getting an outpouring of support from his millions of fans and fellow entertainers locally and overseas, including Swizz Beatz, Bounty Killer, Popcaan, Shaggy, and more.

In a new video posted on his Instagram, Beenie Man sent a big thank you to everyone who reached out directly and indirectly to show their support. “Blessed Morning just want to say thank you,” the deejay wrote. “Not many of us have a strong support system, thankfully I’m blessed with great fans, great coworkers, great friends and a solid family. I am truly blessed and I am grateful. This journey will be a rough one without the physical presence of my mom but I know she is with me always.”

We’re told that Bounty Killer has really stepped up to help Beenie Man during his grieving process, a favor the Warlord is returning to his longtime rival for also stepping up when his mother, Ms. Ivy, had passed. Killer previously spoke about the respect he has for Beenie for showing him genuine love while he was grieving his mom’s death, despite the bitter rivalry in the past.

This past weekend, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was forced to dispel rumors that Beenie Man was arrested for breaching COVID-19 laws when he allegedly hosted a get together for his mother’s death. On Saturday, rumors started circulating online, claiming that the dancehall legend was taken into police custody. Law enforcement sources say that was not the case, and they had no reason to believe that Beenie breached any laws or curfew.

In the meantime, Beenie Man, whose real name is Moses Davis, is getting ready to lay his mother, Miss Lilieth Sewell, 63, to rest. A funeral date has not yet been announced, but given Coronavirus restrictions mandated by the government, fans will likely not be permitted to attend her funeral service.