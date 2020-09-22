Company Founded by Dr. Dre and His Wife Accuses Her of Embezzlement

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife is under the microscope for alleged embezzlement

Dr. Dre’s and his wife, Nicole Young, are in the middle of a messy divorce after more than two decades of marriage. Now, a company founded by the couple is accusing Nicole of emptying the corporate account without the co-owners’ permission. In a letter obtained by TMZ, attorneys for the Record One recording studio allege that Nicole wrote herself a check for the entirety of the funds in the LLC’s business account, and even attached a copy of the check for $353,571.85 made out to and signed by Nicole. Nicole was named as a trustee and signatory on the LLC’s checking account, and therefore able to write herself the check. However, attorneys for the company are claiming that her actions should be considered “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds.”

Dr. Dre and his partner Larry Chatman who co-founded the recording studio in 2015, are demanding that Nicole return the funds by next week, or else they are promising to sue. Earlier this week, Nicole and her legal team claimed that Dre was hiding assets of his own, allegedly creating a new holding company and transferring trademarks, which she claims to belong to both of them, including the rights to his stage name and “The Chronic.”

Dr. Dre’s team argues that these trademarks could not possibly belong to Nicole considering they were married in 1996, years after the creation of his rapper name and the release of his classic album, The Chronic.

Responding to the new accusations aimed at Nicole, her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement to TMZ, saying, “This is just a low-grade PR stunt by Andre and his team to change the fact that he was caught red-handed and sued for trying to cheat Nicole out of the community property to which she is entitled.” Commenting on the drama, 50 Cent took to Instagram to offer his book as a preventative against Dre’s current predicament, writing, “entitlement is a mother fu*ker, Hustle harder Hustle smarter available where all books are sold.”