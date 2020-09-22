Ari Fletcher Don’t Want To Marry Moneybagg Yo, Addresses Pregnancy Reports

Ari Fletcher isn’t waiting for a ring from Moneybagg Yo and doesn’t think she is pregnant despite new reporting.

For the past nine months, Ari Fletcher has been dating Moneybagg Yo, who confirmed their relationship in an interview with Hot 97 back in January. But as the couple approaches the 1-year mark, the model says that she doesn’t foresee a walk down the aisle in their future. Fans had the opportunity to ask Ari whatever they wanted on Twitter yesterday, and when someone wrote, “Do you plan on getting married sista?” she answered with a very simple, “No.”

The one-word reply may have something to do with the fact that her man used one of her exasperated voicemails on one of his newest tracks. “Braindead” ends with Ari asking the “Said Sum” rapper to call her back and telling him she loves him, but her frustration soon increases to the point where she says, “Call me the f*** back, drop your location, something, I’m gonna beat your ass, you got me f***ed up / Call me back now / I’m sick of this s***, like, I’m done, I don’t know why you always do this s*** to me.” The 25-year-old’s disdain about getting married may also have something to do with being in abusive relationships with her exes, G Herbo and Gervonta Davis.

During the Q&A session, Ari Fletcher also distanced herself from claims that she is pregnant, tweeting, “I don’t know if I’m pregnant or not, I ain’t took a test.” She has promised to let her followers know if she is, in fact, with child once she returns from her Las Vegas vacation.

I’m on vacation, if we not under contract then don’t bother me with business! Thanks. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) September 21, 2020

I don’t know if I’m pregnant or not, I ain’t took a test. I’ll keep y’all posted after Vegas. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) September 21, 2020