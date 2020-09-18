Vybz Kartel & Massive B Recruits Lisa Mercedez & Sikka Rymes For “Badman” Single

Vybz Kartel teams with Massive B for a new single “Badman” featuring Lisa Mercedez and Sikka Rymes.

Vybz Kartel continues to show that he has the ability to morph his vocals around just about any musical pattern, and his latest release titled “Badman,” sees him dropping bars over a drill beat. However, the Worl’Boss is not the only one showing off his impressive vocal abilities, since he is also accompanied by Lisa Mercedez and the Gaza VP Sikka Rymes.

The British rap subgenre of drill music has become highly favored in America over the last decade. It first took root in Chicago, before developing a strong following in other areas such as New York. Pop Smoke became one of the biggest names out the fledgling New York drill scene when he scored his major hits, “Welcome To The Party” and “Dior.” Sadly, the rapper was gunned down back in February while spending time in California. Nonetheless, his legend lives on in his hometown of Brooklyn, which is also the home of the Massive B Sound System and production house, the team responsible for “Badman.” Bobby Konders and Jabba, who make up the duo of Massive B, have been working with Vybz Kartel from the onset of his career, nearly two decades ago. Kartel and Massive B recently collaborated on a rebellious cut titled, “About Us,” which was fashioned off Michael Jackson’s 1995 “They Don’t Care About Us.”

“Badman” comes equipped with a pungent bassline, setting the tone for all three artistes to rap over. Vybz Kartel gets first dips and opens with salutes to the slain rapper Pop Smoke, the track’s producers as well as areas of New York known for their strong Caribbean influences. He carries on to his chorus. “Badman no run joke we cut-throat, chip Glock gun smoke blood sport,” he raps. UK based dancehall artiste Lisa Mercedez is summoned by The Teacha for her verse, which she delivers with much ferocity. “Shoot dem shoot dem shoot dem down boy a run off dem teeth and tongue / Lisa me name me rep fi London, link up Konders with the bad song,” she raps.

Lisa Mercedez also drops a couple of lines to stir a bit of jealousy, in which she speaks about the role her man plays in her life. Some months ago, Lisa confessed that she was in a relationship with Vybz Kartel, even though he remains behind bars. “Man knock on evil savage, don’t diss and nuh expect damage, bullet ah go fling yuh pon di ground …” is one of the standout lines from Sikka Rymes’ verse. He brings a whole lot more to the table, and we recommend checking out the track below

“Badman” is now available on various streaming platforms.