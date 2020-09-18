Boosie Badazz Says He’s Suing Instagram For Racial Discrimination Over Banned Account

Boosie Badazz says he will be suing Instagram/Facebook for racial discrimination.

Lil Boosie, AKA Boosie Badazz, has had a difficult time in his relationship with social media. The controversial rapper has had his Instagram account suspended and ultimately deleted due to content violations, and now he says that he is being discriminated against by the platform. Taking to social media to announce his plans for legal action, Boosie wrote, “I STARTED A NEW IG @boosienewig n they stopped my live soon as shaderoom posted it. I HAVENT POSTED NOTHIN R WENT LIVE this is discrimination/racial etc. IM SUEING CALLING DREW NOW!!” Akademiks shared the post on his Instagram, writing, “#boosie finna sue mark zuckenburger.”

For those who didn’t catch Boosie’s last rant about his social media restrictions, the Louisiana emcee asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to reinstate his Instagram account in a video he posted last month, during which he seriously mispronounced Zuckerberg’s name.

Pointing out that social media is how he makes his money these days under the difficult circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Boosie pleaded, “I don’t even know what I did, but this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram!

It seems that making a second account is not working as a way around his restrictions, and Facebook officials have already reported that his original account was disabled for “repeatedly violating policies.” Boosie has a history of sharing adult content on his Livestreams, including female nudity. He has also used Instagram to promote his OnlyFans account, where he provides pornographic entertainment for subscribers. It seems unlikely that Boosie will be able to prove discrimination in this case, but perhaps he can give Instagram officials enough of a legal headache to grant him back his access. Meanwhile, he may want to reconsider what kind of content he offers on social media and keep the adult entertainment for OnlyFans.