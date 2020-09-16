Ray J Dish On Why He Filed For Divorce From Princess Love, Says He Still Love Her

Ray J is opening up on why he decided its time to file for divorce from Princess Love.

Ray J says he still very much loves his wife, even though they’re getting a divorce. It has been a week of broken nuptials, with Ray J filing for divorce from Princess Love a day before Cardi B decided that her marriage to Offset was over. Both couples have traveled rocky roads in their respective relationships, though it seemed like the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple were in a good place, leaving many surprised by the divorce announcement.

Ray’s filing comes just two months after Princess withdrew her own. Her decision to leave her husband of 4 years was prompted by an incident in Vegas late last year during which the “Another Day in Paradise” singer allegedly left Princess, who was pregnant at the time, and their daughter, Melody Love, stranded at their hotel. Ray denied the claims, saying he never abandoned anyone, with the entire drama playing out between the pair on social media.

They welcomed their second child in January, but in May, the mother-of-two informed the courts of her decision to dissolve her marriage. She changed her mind two months later, and it appeared as though the Norwoods had chosen to give their union another go until Ray filed his own divorce petition this week and requested joint custody of the couple’s children.

With fans wondering what went wrong this time, the Californian singer has attempted to explain the reasoning behind his decision to Entertainment Tonight. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do,” he said. Ray emphasized that he still loves Princess and that they have a lifelong partnership as parents, but said that he is prepared to sacrifice all his happiness for his kids.

Knowing Ray J and Princess Love, the divorce proceedings may be just a stumbling block.