Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Wants Joint Custody Of Kids

Ray J hit his estranged wife Princess Love with divorce documents only a few months after rekindling their marriage.

It seems the months of quarantine weren’t enough to rekindle the Norwood’s flame. Ray J has himself filed for divorce mere months after reconciling with Princess Love just weeks ago. According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife of four years, after begging her to reconsider leaving him months ago. He has also requested joint custody of their two young children and is reportedly enforcing their prenup, which allocates personal property and support.

According to TMZ, Ray J officially filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Court on Monday. The stunning move comes after his wife filed to dismiss her divorce request in that same court in July, as the pair appeared to be giving things another shot. Their marriage has been on the rocks since last year when Princess accused Ray J of cheating while leaving her pregnant and stranded in Las Vegas. The incident went viral, with Love airing out the “One Wish” crooner in the comments of a since-deleted Instagram post. After that fallout, Princess filed for divorce in May but was persuaded by Ray J to stay for the sake of their family.

Whatever happens, seems to have been the final straw, and now the artist wants shared custody of their children Melody Love, 2, and son Epik Ray, 8 months. Ray J is represented in the matter by LA legal powerhouse Laura Wasser, whose clients also include Dr. Dre in his current divorce proceedings. Despite his touching birthday tribute and new song “Hurt You” expressing remorse for all his actions, Ray J seems over the neverending drama that’s always accompanied their union.

Social media caught wind of the developments and weighed in with their two cents. Over on The Shade Room, which broke the story earlier today, fans cited Ray J’s petty, shady nature as the real reason for the move. “He’s a clown he’s doing this to embarrass her like he always does! Never understood why she married him after getting pushed in the pool” one fan quipped while another said, “I feel like he waited for the right time to do this because HE wanted to be the one to file.”