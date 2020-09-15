Yaya Mayweather Likens Her & NBA YoungBoy Relationship To Whitney & Bobby Brown

Yaya Mayweather has compared herself and NBA YoungBoy to one of the most iconic couples of all time.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy’s relationship includes enough trials and tribulations that several movies could probably be created about the pair. Classic scenes would consist of Floyd Mayweather’s daughter slashing YoungBoy’s tires and her violent assault on his baby mama. The intensity of their relationship has now led Yaya to compare the partnership she shares with the “Kacey Talk” rapper to that of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

Fans of the late musical icon know that she and Bobby had one of the most volatile relationships in history. The pair met at the 1989 Soul Train Awards and tied the knot in 1992 before Whitney gave birth to their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, in 1993. Their 15-year marriage was plagued with drug and alcohol abuse, infidelity, and domestic violence, with the “Every Little Step” singer, even being arrested for battery following one violent altercation in which he had beaten Whitney in 2003. This morning, Yaya shared a clip of Whitney and Bobby arguing during their reality series, Being Bobby Brown, to her Insta, suggesting that they bear similarities to herself and YoungBoy. Many felt that she should have picked better role models.

Current rumors suggest that the 19-year-old is actually pregnant with the Baton Rouge rapper’s baby, which would be his eighth child. She recently declared that her feelings for YoungBoy remain strong by retweeting a post she had written a year ago about loving and accepting a person unconditionally, despite their flaws. Aside from this, Yaya is still facing charges for aggravated assault after stabbing her man’s baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs, at his house in April.