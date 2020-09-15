Kanye West Demands Apology From Drake & J. Cole, Calls Himself The New Moses

Kanye West, aka New Moses, is demanding that Drake and J. Cole apologize to him for unspecified reasons.

Following the latest blow to his presidential campaign, Kanye West went on another late night Twitter rant calling out several rappers and likening himself to both Moses and Nat Turner. “I need a public apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately…I’m Nat Turner… I’m fighting for us,” Kanye tweeted, before comparing the music industry to “modern day slave ships”.

Although Drake extended an olive branch back in August after years of feuding, West is demanding more than a silent gesture and says he’s also waiting to meet with Jay-Z. Ye let on that apparently because of his distrust of record labels, he won’t be releasing new music while signed, and the G.O.O.D Music honcho is waiting for his Sony and Universal contracts to expire.

Kanye’s incongruous, spontaneous episodes have been a cause for concern for both his close family as well as his fans. It seems he can’t go off without invoking a resistance figure, and this time, his efforts have ‘Nat Turner’ trending. The slave rebellion leader led a successful revolt in the 1830s, and Yeezy seems bent on a similar industry overhaul.

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers, we need to link and respect each other, no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own. I’m not industry bro, I don’t care, I’m in service to Christ…we need world healing…I miss my brothers, I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own, even twitter.

Over on Twitter, fans are as entertained as they are concerned as they try to decipher whether Ye is truly crazy or just ahead of his time. One fan quipped, “It’s not an episode. Stop calling him crazy for wanting to free his “brothers and sisters” from slave-like contracts with record labels.” The rapper-turned-designer did end his tweeting spree by saying his children would own the masters to all his music, so this may have just been Ye’s way of cautiously calling out the discrepancies in the music industry.

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020