Tekashi 6ix9ine Reference Pop Smoke & XXXTentacion For Why He’s Not Afraid

Tekashi 6ix9ine is not in fear for his life and he’s crediting Pop Smoke and XXXTentacion for it.

It’s fair to say that Tekashi 6ix9ine lives life on the edge. The Brooklyn native gets a kick out of trolling his fellow rappers on the net and is also the enemy of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods after testifying against several of its members in order to reduce his own time spent behind bars. Still, 6ix9ine says he lives without fear as he goes about his life following his time as a convicted felon.

During an interview with Impaulsive, the “Yaya” rapper drew comparisons to other rappers who have lost their lives, such as XXXTentacion and Pop Smoke. The former was fatally shot during a robbery at a motorcycle dealership in 2018, while the latter was gunned down in his home earlier this year in an apparent home invasion. “XXX is walking around with $50,000 in a duffle bag, no security, tries to buy a bike, gets killed. He writes me June 16 saying, ‘Be safe, okay? Don’t let your guard down.’ Next day, he dies. Every comment was, ‘Where was his security?’” Tekashi told the podcast host, Logan Paul.

69 pointed out that the reason he chooses to “push his luck,” as Paul termed it, is due to the presence of his heavy-duty bodyguards. Fans may recall how the rapper declared that he had $1 million in cash on the table at a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant while surrounded by his security detail.

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently trolled Drake over the security situation during an interview with Billboard. “A whole picture of Drake with security and a bulletproof vest in Chicago, right? Nobody say he scared. Why he have security? But the moment Tekashi rolls around with security, no bulletproof vest, oh he’s scared,” he said.