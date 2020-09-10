Iggy Azalea Put Her Curves On Display In Tiny Waist In Tight Corset Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea is returning to something she knows how to do very well — laying thirst traps.

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the Australian artist for a black widow in the latest photo she posted on the ‘gram as she sports a black corset which flaunts her tiny waist. Posing with one hand on her hip and the other behind her head, Iggy Azalea looks like a 1950s pin-up, all the way down to the headband around her hair. “What’s not to love,” she wrote, with almost 690,000 IG followers seeming to agree based on the number of likes that the post received.

While the picture is a reminder of how attractive Iggy Azalea is, it is also a mark of her dedication to her fitness, considering she gave birth just a few months ago. The “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” rapper gave birth to her first child in May, though she kept everyone in the dark throughout her pregnancy. She finally confirmed the arrival of her and Playboi Carti’s son a few weeks after and eventually revealed his name as Onyx, which goes perfectly with her own gemstone-inspired birth name of Amethyst.

Aside from luring people into her thirst traps, the 30-year-old is gearing up to launch her third studio album. Iggy Azalea flew to LA, with Onyx and her nanny in tow, to record some new tracks, one of which is the Tinashe collab, which dropped on August 21st. Although the album does not have an official release date as yet, Iggy has announced that it will be called End of an Era, which is a reference to the new mother completing her twenties.