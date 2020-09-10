Dave East Takes A COVID-19 Tests And Heads To Jamaica For Popcaan Linkup

Dave East reaction after getting swabbed for a COVID-19 test before heading to Jamaica to link with Popcaan.

Harlem rapper Dave East is headed to Jamaica, more than likely to shoot the video for his new single “Unruly” featuring Popcaan. East posted a video of him getting the mandatory coronavirus test to enter the country, which includes a nasal swab on both nostrils. Many of his celebrity friends and IG fans remarked at how far in the swab was pushed, one being female emcee Remy Ma, who commended East’s courage saying, “Gemini s*** : always gotta be the unbothered, even if it means not flinching an inch while someone touches your brain via your nose with a Q-tip.”

The rapper did cringe a bit at the end of the ten-second test but explained his determination in his caption. “They Said I Can’t Go To Jamaica Without Being Tested. So Here We Go.” Jamaica requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test for everyone traveling to the island from the United States, and all tests must be taken ten days prior to touchdown. Once Dave East arrives, fans are already speculating that he’ll be in work mode, putting visuals together for his Unruly boss collaboration of the same name.

Just last month, the American actor and songwriter dropped the third installment of his Karma mixtape series, which also features Trey Songz, Mary J Blige, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. The Popcaan assist is riddled with references to Jamaican culture, citing Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, and Super Cat, among others. “Studying Dudus, you know, Christopher Coke, I’m talkin’ Shower Posse/ Youngin mindset, I catch a body, they gon’ idolize me/ I watched homies die, and that shit traumatized me/ We watch niggas shining, tried to plot the robbery/ You look around, it’s only family/ We landing at Norman Manley,” East spits.

The promising rap up and comer, who sports a Bob Marley tattoo on his right leg, seems stoked about the pending island linkup. A few weeks ago, when Popcaan shared a photo of himself brandishing a black limited edition Unruly jacket—which is the title of their joint track—East responded to with a few fire emojis. Though neither artist has let on any details just yet, we wouldn’t be surprised if Dave East was rocking full Unruly apparel within the next few weeks.