Bow Wow Allegedly Punched Pregnant Ex-GF Kiyomi Leslie In Stomach In Leaked Audio

Bow Wow allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie, in her stomach while pregnant, per a leaked audio.

It seems Bow Wow has not been able to catch a break as of late. Just last week, he was trashed on Twitter for his height, and now the 2019 assault involving Kiyomi Leslie has reemerged. The resurfacing of the event has come in the form of a leaked audio clip, which perfectly matches the recent trend other celebrities such as Joe Budden have befallen to.

In the nearly 3 minutes long audio, which was obtained by OnSite(@its_onsite), Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, can be heard hurling threats at Leslie. Those threats were then extended to the family of the model, all while he kept her hostage in a room at his Atlanta apartment. Threats were not the only things flying that night as Leslie was recorded saying, “this man hit me in my stomach.” Apparently, the two were not alone at the premises since another voice also chimed and commented on the abuse previously dished out by the rapper. “he knows she’s pregnant why hit her in her stomach,” came the rhetorical question. The previously mentioned detainment of Leslie was captured in the latter part of the leaked audio, where she can be heard pleading with the rapper to be set free.

The audio is believed to have been captured from the incident that transpired in February 2019, which saw both Bow Wow and Leslie being booked on battery charges. The two were subsequently offered bail after it was determined that they were both victims and suspects in the case. Based on police reports made after both were jailed, the assault and suspected audio took place after Leslie and Bow Wow returned from a carnival-themed Super Bowl party held in Atlanta by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

According to reports from the Atlanta police, “Mr. Moss stated that Ms. Holden was all over another man’s body in the party. A man Mr. Moss referred to as Shaquille.” The reports further stated that the rapper tried to talk about “how she disrespected him at the party,” however, she “became aggressive and grabbed a night-stand lamp and threw it at him.”

However, a few months following the incident, Leslie took to social media to reveal that what had happened was actually just one part of a series of attacks she had to endure.

You can check out the audio of what supposedly went down below.