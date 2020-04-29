Bow Wow’s Ex-GF Kiyomi Leslie Gets Into Fight On Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Over Open Relationship

Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie got into a fight with Cheyenne on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Kiyomi Leslie and the rapper had quite a volatile relationship that resulted in both being arrested for battery. In February 2019, the couple got into an explosive fight following a party hosted by Shaquille O’Neal at which Bow Wow thought his lady was “all over” another man. According to Kiyomi, after they arrived home from the party, a verbal dispute over the other man quickly became physical, and the “Like You” artist hit her, pulled her hair, dragged her, broke her fingernails, and demanded that she leave.

Kiyomi called the cops around 4 AM to report the assault, and both parties were arrested. Prior to the incident, the couple, who both starred on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, had attended couple’s counseling to manage their toxic relationship.

The altercation naturally brought an end to their union — followed by a few shots that included Kiyomi accusing her ex of playing the victim and Bow Wow releasing a track which many felt was aimed at his previous relationship — but it wasn’t the last we saw of Kiyomi on the reality show. She is now back, with a new man on her arm! Acknowledging that she and Shooter are in an open relationship as he is reportedly also seeing Scrapp DeLeon’s sister Cheyenne, she defended her status to those who think what she’s doing ain’t right.

“People hear open relationship and think f*** any and every thing and that’s not the case,” she said. “S*** you can catch them same diseases from ya husband bae! The ‘open’ means HONEST… be open, be upfront, speak, talk, communicate what your needs are. Women get in ‘closed’ relationships and think that’s keeping him from cheating lol.”

Let’s see how long it lasts.