Boosie Badazz Offered Mark Zuckerberg $100K For His Instagram Account Back

Boosie Badazz really wants his Instagram back, because he refused to give up in his plea to the powers that be.

Boosie Badazz is one of the platform’s more active users, but also the most troublesome. The number of times that the Baton Rouge hitmaker has been banned from Insta is fairly high, yet he continues to perform activities that seemingly go against the company’s rule book. Per Instagram’s policies, nudity is prohibited in the form of “photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.” While IG’s powers that be reserve the right to remove any content that contravenes this, that can be rather hard to do during an Instagram Live.

Back in March, when people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 taking over, IG Live exploded as it enabled artists to perform for and connect with their fans. Many of Boosie Badazz’s Lives were risqué, with one, in particular, featuring the “One of Them Days Again” rapper telling a woman, “Put your p**** lips on live, and I’ll give ya a thousand dollars.”

The moment resulted in Instagram disabling Boosie’s account, and he has tried various ways to get it reinstated. Instagram was bought by Facebook back in 2012, so last month, the Baton Rouge rapper released a video (on Twitter!), begging Mark Zuckerberg to give him back his Instagram account.

The appeal did not work — which may or may not have something to do with Boosie Badazz calling the billionaire “Mark Zuckinberger” — but the 37-year-old has not given up! “@zuck I got a 100k for my OfficialBoosieig page BACK,” he wrote, again on Twitter. Unfortunately, @zuck is not even the Facebook founder’s account, so Boosie may have to go back to the digital drawing board.