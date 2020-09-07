Slim Thug Still Trying To Bag Megan Thee Stallion, “Let me be yo video ho”

Slim Thug shameless shoots more shots at Megan Thee Stallion in his relentless quest to bag her.

Slim Thug really wants to be around Megan Thee Stallion. So much so that he is now proposing a working partnership. There is a reason that the Houston artist has the nickname “Hot Girl Meg.” Aside from having a career that is scorching to the touch, Megan is a fine looking woman who has many men wishing they could be more than friends — including Slim Thug. The “I Ain’t Heard of That” rapper fell into the thirst trap that Megan laid on Instagram, where she posted a clip of herself unboxing new goodies from Rihanna’s lingerie line.

The “WAP” hitmaker is a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty and has melted many screens with pics of herself modeling the wares, but it seems that even her holding up a pair of lace drawers while wearing a fluffy white bathrobe is enough to catch Slim’s attention.

“I love seeing what’s coming in my #savagexfenty boxes,” Megan wrote on the ‘gram. Slim, who is also from Houston, took note and did not mince his words when it came to expressing his affection for the 25-year-old. “Wear it for me,” he wrote in the comments while shooting his shot.

We’re not sure if Meg slipped into his DMs, but we’re suspecting not as Slim commented on another of her posts, this time with a business proposition. The femcee uploaded a clip of herself and some of her female friends twerking poolside to “WAP”, along with the caption, “It’s some hoezzz in dis houseeee.” This evidently gave Slim an idea as he wrote, “Let me be yo video ho.” The comment received over 7,600 likes, but many IG users reckoned that the 39-year-old should leave Meg alone.

Do you think Slim Thug and Megan Thee Stallion would make a good match?