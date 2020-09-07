DMX Helped Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Through Tough Stint In Prison, Here’s How

Tekashi 6ix9ine and DMX have quite a tight relationship that no one else knew about.

The controversial hip hop star with the rainbow locks spent several months locked up behind bars, which is not easy for anyone. The charges he faced pertained to his connection with the notorious Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, and his decision to turn state witness and testify against its members left him with many enemies on the inside and the outside. Having lost several friends in the industry due to what was perceived as “snitching”, Tekashi 6ix9ine did not have a wide circle to lean on when things became tough and impacted his mental state. But, it seems, he did have DMX.

The “Gooba” rapper chatted with Billboard about his time at the Queens Detention Centre and revealed who had his back.

“Me and DMX were in full-blown conversations the whole time I was locked up. He was in MCC. He said, ‘Baby boy, do what you gotta do,’” Tekashi shared, while also revealing that the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” rapper would do bible study with the inmates.

Tekashi 6ix9ine also highlighted DMX as a rapper who has experienced the content they rap about in their songs, as opposed to those who have never stepped foot inside a cell. “All the rappers speaking that gangsta s***? They not bout that s***,” the 24-year-old said. “None of these rappers ever caught a body but they spit ‘Murda murda murda’ every single time.” 6ix9ine did not confirm whether he and his fellow New Yorker are still in touch, but considering artists like Meek Mill, 50 Cent, DaniLeigh, and Lil Durk want nothing to do with him, it would be in Tekashi’s interest to keep DMX in his corner.