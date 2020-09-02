Reggae Icon Toots Hibbert In Medically-Induced Coma, Prayers Pour In

Toots Hibbert was placed in a medically induced coma as his health deteriorates.

Urban Islandz reported last weekend that reggae legend Toots Hibbert was rushed to a hospital, admitted to the intensive care unit, and gets tested for COVID-19. Per his family source, the test results are not back yet, and as of the time of this publication, we’re told that he is in a medically induced coma. His family is urging fans to pray for the singer as he fights for his life at the University Hospital Of The West Indies (UHWI).

We’re told that other members of the reggae star’s close circle have taken gotten tested for COVID-19 and gone into self-quarantine.

Toots Hibbert manager, Cabel Stephenson, says he will provide more updates via the singer’s publicist Claude Mills. Since news of his hospitalization broke, Hibbert has been getting an outpouring of love from fans as well as his peers in reggae, including Maxi Priest. “Everyone please join me in sending prayers out for the legend Toots aka Toots and the Maytals who was hospitalized today due to breathing problems,” Maxi Priest wrote on IG. “Prayers and well wishes to my bredrin. Stay strong king. Blessings all around.”

While he is battling for his life in the hospital, Toots Hibbert has some new music out after dropping off a new Toots and the Maytals album, Got To Be Tough, on August 28. The project packed ten singles from previously recorded materials as well as new recordings. On the album, you will find songs like “Drop Off Head,” “Warning Warning,” “Freedom Train,” and “Having A Party.”

Toots has a career spanning over six decades, where he managed almost always to be active in music. He is one of the most toured Jamaican artiste of all time with his band the Maytals performing in dozens of countries around the world.