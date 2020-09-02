NBA YoungBoy Link With Snoop Dogg On “Callin” As Two Generations Of Rap Unite

NBA YoungBoy released a new single with Snoop Dogg.

With his new album Top on the way, NBA YoungBoy is serving up singles on a platter. The Baton Rouge rapper teamed up with veteran Snoop Dogg for one of the songs off the upcoming project titled “Callin,” which was released today (September 1). The hard-hitting new track sees the 20-year-old rapper indulge in some glorified street talk, which is complemented well by the OG Snoop.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is scheduled to drop his new album on September 11. He has already released several singles from the impending 18-track project, including “Kacey Talk,” “Sticks With Me,” “All In,” and “Murder Business.” The album is also expected to carry a record with Nicki Minaj. YoungBoy teased still shots from his music video with the Queen radio star on Instagram early last month.

Just last month, YoungBoy hinted at the collaboration with Snoop on Twitter writing, “YoungBoy x Snoop Dogg,” with the fire emoji. Snoop Dogg also shared a video to Instagram in recent weeks of him getting pulled over with YoungBoy as they appeared to link up for a video shoot. The new track “Callin” is available on digital platforms, but the music video is yet to be unveiled.

YoungBoy’s new album Top follows his 2018 debut studio album Until Death Call My Name. He has released several mixtapes since, two of which topped the Billboard 200 chart. Do you think he will get his first No.1 studio album?