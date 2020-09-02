Joyner Lucas & Ashanti Lock Lips In “Fall Slowly” Video, Twitter Reacts

Joyner Lucas and Ashanti are sparking romance rumors after the duo releases a steamy new music video.

Ashanti plays the sultry love interest in her and Joyner Lucas’ new music video for “Fall Slowly,” and we must say, things get a bit intense. The song, which arrived on digital platforms today along with accompanying visuals, is a passionate but toxic love story about the ups and downs of the pair’s tumultuous relationship.

“You know the vibes we on, be like some movie sh*t / And we don’t always get along, but when we do we lit / I never understood love or what it truly is, until I met you / Now we just inseparable until we trip,” Lucas raps in the first verse.

In the music video, things escalate from verbal arguments to physical altercations between the couple, and the ugliest parts of their partnership is put on full display just as much as the sweet and cuddly parts. The visuals vividly depict the thin line between the bliss and the destruction as the two artists remained incredibly committed to their characters.

Spoiler Alert: Make-out scenes in the shower quickly turn to fights in the street, and before you know it, Joyner Lucas is arrested for domestic abuse while Ashanti finds out that she is carrying his child. It’s really toxicity at its most severe, and the song lyrics accurately portray just that.

“And every time you try to leave I’m chasin’ after you / And every time I go, I keep on comin’ back to you / ‘Cause you belong to me, and I’m the other half of you / And as much as I need you, deep down I know I’m bad for you / You know I’m bad for you,” Joyner Lucas raps. “Fallin’ slowly, fallin’ slowly / Fallin’ slowly, fallin’ slowly,” Ashanti sings in the chorus.

“Fall Slowly” is one of the tracks off Joyner Lucas’ upcoming EP Evolution, which is slated to be released on Friday, September 18th. The 8-track project will feature the likes of Rick Ross and The Game. Check out the jaw-dropping visuals with Ashanti that has already got the buzz going for the new EP.

Joyner Lucas didn't have to do all that with Ashanti? pic.twitter.com/zwmkyVqok4 — A$AP (@MrLandonn) September 2, 2020

After that video, U can’t tell me Joyner Lucas n Ashanti not together pic.twitter.com/0tgk4B3fts — c e c e ? (@Cyrah_cc) September 2, 2020

Damn Joyner Lucas pulled Ashanti!? — Doe2x (@RonBoe2x) September 2, 2020