Kodak Black Wishes Zendaya Happy Birthday In Relentless Quest For Her Attention

Kodak Black went ahead and wish Zendaya a happy birthday as he continues his relentless quest to get her attention.

Kodak Black may be locked away behind bars, but his heart beats just like any other man. As a matter of fact, his heart possibly beats just a few paces faster whenever the name Zendaya is mentioned. The 23-year-old rapper ensured that Valentine’s Day 2020 was a special one for Zendeya by dedicating a lovely poem to the former Shake It Up star.

“Zoolin in a ice box frozen in time. But mentally you’re my Valentine / Hope I made you smile with this poem. I’m thinking bout you all the way home. P.S. Don’t make me beat Spider-Man up,” wrote Black on Instagram. He followed up that wonderful gesture by posting a photo of the singer/actress.

A few persons, possibly Zendaya as well, took the rapper’s heartfelt words as a gimmick. However, his latest public display of affection is showing that he is all business. Zendaya is celebrating her 24th birthday today, and while others merely dropped birthday wishes online, Black wanted to do something special for the one he adores. Black and the operators of his page organized for roughly a few dozen black balloons to be released into the air. Given that Celebrity Inside listed the Euphoria actress’s favorite color as pink, the color of the balloons is definitely an eye raiser. Nonetheless, the action and the caption are truly the most important things.

The video shared on his Instagram account was captioned with a simple, “Happy Birthday @zendaya #24,” along with a bullseye to emoji to dictate that he was indeed shooting his shot, just in case it was not obvious. Sadly much like his previous two attempts, Zendaya has not looked Blacks way. Maybe she is smooching on her Euphoria co-star and current boyfriend, Jacob Elordi.