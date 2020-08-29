T.I. Hilariously Trolled By Zonnique’s Baby Daddy Bandhunta Izzy On IG

Bandhunta Izzy, Zonnique Pullins’ baby daddy, is perhaps the best person to troll T.I. on the Gram.

Bandhunta Izzy and Zonnique Pullins are expecting their first child together and have been documenting the pregnancy journey on social media. Izzy wanted to continue connecting with his fans in another way recently when he hosted a live question and answer session on Instagram. The rapper was open to discussing a wide range of topics, including his relationship with Zonnique and her step-father, T.I. When asked if he wants to eventually marry his soon-to-be baby mama, Bandhunta replied with a picture of a confused man, apparently sidestepping the question or perhaps suggesting marriage isn’t in the cards.

However, when asked how cool he is with Zonnique Pullins’ very famous step-father, Izzy answered with a clip from In Living Color where Damon Wayans plays a character that uses an excessive amount of big words and complicated phrasing to make himself seem smart. Since everyone knows T.I. is often accused of trying to sound wise and prophetic with his word choices, the answer was a pretty clear jab at Tip. Both of Izzy’s answers were met with some raised eyebrows from fans, and the interaction began circling the internet, eventually being shared by The Shade Room.

Once Bandhunta Izzy saw how quickly his comments were blowing up online, he slid into the comment section of The Shade Room’s post to claim it was all lighthearted, writing, “I was jokin.”

Hopefully T.I. and his family can take a little shade thrown their way because Tip isn’t usually one to hold his tongue when he has a problem with somebody. Zonnique herself has been the target of her boyfriend’s jokes in the past, and she has taken it all in stride. The good news is that the distraction of a new baby will likely settle any tension within the family, at least for a while.