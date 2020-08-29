Popcaan Debuts New Hairstyle While Donning Dashiki And Jordan Kicks

Popcaan debuts a new hairstyle while paying homage his African roots.

Vybz Kartel and his trendsetting protege Popcaan know a thing or two about ushering in fashion revolutions. Whatever his intentions this time, the Unruly boss effortlessly got fans’ attention when he debuted his Dashiki ensemble on Friday. Popcaan, given name Andre Sutherland, tapped his Ghanian connections and pulled off the bold Kente look with a pair of black and yellow Jordans. “African style we a kill dem wid today,” he wrote in his IG stories, while his post caption read, “wey me African fans them dey? #outside.”

The colorful, roomy ensemble is a bold contrast to the “Silence” deejay’s usually casual selections. Geometric patterns complemented neat Bantu knots that left his fans in awe while others were simply amused by the interesting look. “Drop the deets fi di tailor!!!” one fan wrote while another left the cheeky quip, “look like you finna turn $100 into $1000 using western union.” Popcaan’s gesture goes beyond just IG antics; however—earlier this year, the “Ova Dweet” hitmaker acquired a $5.5 million mansion in Ghana, saying of his purchase, “Ova Africa, wicked man ting. Yuh haffi have house everywhere.”

By Saturday, however, the style icon was back to his signature streetwear – crisp white apparel, clean red Clarks, and a red wavy Livin Cool cap. The fans who commented “stop this now” and “mi deven a laugh” on his African print post should be glad to know that Poppy is back to basics, at least for now as travel takes a back seat globally. In addition to the milestone of owning an overseas home this year, Popcaan also managed to dethrone Bob Marley with his Fixtape debut and land on Barack Obama’s anticipated annual playlist.