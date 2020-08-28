Lil Wayne’s Classic “No Ceiling” Mixtape Now Available On Streaming Services

Lil Wayne dropped off one of his classic mixtapes, No Ceiling, on all major streaming services.

True Lil Wayne supporters will know that there is no topping him when it comes to his mixtapes, and now one of his most iconic mixtapes, No Ceiling, has landed on streaming services. The New Orleans rapper recently announced a release of the 3rd installment in the No Ceiling series when he dropped a collab with A$AP Ferg boasting the same title. It now appears that before the new tape comes to fruition, he is hellbent on making a few classic projects from his heyday available on most major streaming services.

Lil Wayne has had quite an illustrious career and is usually tagged with the GOAT status as well as a hefty responsibility for the sounds coming out of today’s hip hop. These are all indications that he has a ton of great projects that his longtime fans would love to revisit without taking up a CD, of course. July saw Wayne adding his Free Weezy album to streaming services. The latest tape to become available is the first No Ceiling cut, which formerly boasted 21 tracks. The recent upload comes as a 12 track masterpiece fitted with a few recent updates.

Tracks on the project include “Throw It In” a remix of Fabolous’ “Throw It in the Bag,” “Broke Up,” which copies Mario’s “Break Up,” and Gucci Mane’s “Wasted” remade into “YM Wasted.” There were also features from the likes of Tyga, Shanell, Gudda Gudda, and Drake.

Probably one of the most standout songs from the project is the reworked version of the rapper’s tribute to “Kobe Bryant,” who passed away in a tragic helicopter accident earlier this year. Tunechi debuted the track during the BET Award show last June.

The classic No Ceiling can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and other platforms.