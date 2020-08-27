Tekashi 6ix9ine Confronted By Goons Shopping In Chicago Amid Lil Reese Beef

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets confronted at a shopping mall in Chicago amid beef with Lil Reese

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has made quite a name for himself as one of hip hop’s greatest trolls, and he clearly has no plans on stopping. Perhaps he does not know how to stop, and it’s all ingrained in his personality. Nonetheless, he has been taking his show on the road ever since getting released from prison. The “GOOBA” rapper ducked severe racketeering charges by providing crucial information to law enforcement, which helped to sink the former New York Nine Trey Bloods gang members he once funded. While undergoing his brief house arrest stint, he was clowned and ridiculed that he would not walk the grittiest streets of America again.

The rainbow-colored hair rapper has been on a mission to prove everyone wrong, and by all accounts, he is indeed succeeding. He first showcased his kingship when he paraded all over the city of New York with his security team, of course. He then jetted off to California, where he took images at Nipsey Hussle’s mural, and now he is in the town of one of his archnemesis, Chief Keef, whom he had called a hit on once.

Tekashi 6ix9ine decided to head to one of the grittiest areas of Chicago, O Block, to show that he has the ability to move around freely in any city. While not necessarily getting directly onto the block, he was able to cause some damage from the Gram. He taunted one of Keef’s closest associates, Lil Reese, by remaking one of the Chicago rapper’s more embarrassing moments caught on camera.

Tekashi 6ix9ine then decided to make the most out of another day in the Windy City by doing a bit of shopping. While trolling through the mall, he was asked about his reasons for trolling Lil Reese. However, he failed to give fans a response and continued on his way. Another video coming of the city showcased 6ix9ine exiting a shop shortly after running into goons. And in yet another act of bravery, he also stopped to grab some fried chicken in the broad-daylight.

Apart from proving that he can do whatever he wants, it seems the Chicago excursion is also being used as a way to promote his album set to be released on September 04. If this is indeed true, we could be in for a couple more days of these sorts of events on social media, that is, if he is not caught lacking.