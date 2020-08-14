Tekashi 6ix9ine Caught The Game’s Ire For Disrespecting Nipsey Hussle Memorial In LA

Tekashi 6ix9ine caught The Game’s attention after disrespecting Nipsey Hussle’s memorial site in Los Angeles.

Despite earlier reports that Tekashi 6ix9ine would be confined to New York City after the conclusion of his house arrest, the rapper has now showed up in Los Angeles. Since he isn’t being at all low-key about his whereabouts, it seems likely that he was able to get special permission for the trip. 6ix9ine has already been filmed posing for pictures on the streets of L.A. and visiting several local hotspots, but not every Southern California native is happy to see him in their territory.

After Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram to post a video of himself visiting the Nipsey Hussle memorial mural with the caption, “REST IN PEACE NIPSEY! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT”, The Game quickly popped up in the comment section with the words, “Disrespectful…keep playing,” along with a well-placed rat emoji. Considering The Game has never been accused of being a poser and is really about that life that 6ix9ine has attempted to profit from, the rainbow-haired rapper might want to take this comment seriously.

The Game is certainly not the only one suggesting that Tekashi 6ix9ine should watch his back. The Brooklyn native was released from prison earlier this year after agreeing to cooperate with federal authorities in a case against fellow Nine Trey gang members, presumably putting a mark on his back. While he is doing his best to make it seem like he is out there living his best life, the reality is that he is traveling with heavy security and very limited by the threats on his life.

California rapper Reason also called out 6ix9ine for being disingenuous following the Nipsey post, writing, “Aye bro it’s a video already out, you were there for 60 seconds for this and got escorted by police back to the car. Troll all you want but leave our legend out of it bro.”