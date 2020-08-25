Boosie Badazz Canceled For Refusing To Speak On Tory Lanez Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Boosie Badazz refrained to speak on Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and gets canceled for it.

Known as a notoriously outspoken and shady character, Boosie Badazz is currently trending on Twitter, this time, ironically, for keeping his mouth shut. Sounding off on just about anything from Dwyane Wade’s parenting to black people patronizing Gucci, the southern rapper has suddenly gone mum on the matter of Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion. While many women, including Halle Berry and Rihanna, have come forward in Meg’s support, the silence from the male-dominated hip-hop community is notably deafening. And when given the chance to be among the first to comment, the typically outraged Badazz had little, if anything, to say.

Mario, T.I. and Michael B Jordan have all issued statements in the Stallion’s defense, but despite the Shade Room host’s best efforts, Boosie Badazz wouldn’t budge on their recent live stream. “I don’t wanna be the first to talk about it,” he said. “I don’t wanna talk about it because I’ma be in the wedge. They gon’ take this and they gon’ flip it on me. And they gonna make it look like a took a side. So like my mama say, I need to shut up on this one.”

Boosie Badazz, who previously confessed to letting a grown woman perform sex acts on his minor son and was caught lusting at a thirst trap Meg posted back in March, suddenly sidestepped controversy yet was hopeful about a feature from the queen Hottie. “I don’t wanna get in that ’cause I don’t wanna say the wrong thing,” he continued. “I don’t wanna say the wrong thing because I f*** with Tory and I f*** with Meg. I need me a Meg verse now. I’m not finna say s***!”

But Texas rap icon Bun B of UGK didn’t mince words when he entered the chat earlier today, lambasting Lanez and his team, and stepping up where Boosie supposedly couldn’t. “Tory Lanez did some hoe a** shit, period,” Bun said in the lengthy video clip. “Yeah, I know Tory, I know his manager and all them, f*** all that though. F*** all that. If the man on drugs, get him some god***n rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy. But you not gon’ sit here and shoot this girl and we not gon’ say nothing”, he said.

Boosie refuse to speak on the Tory Lanez and Megan situation pic.twitter.com/uicI6LmIOC — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) August 24, 2020

Bun B takes a stand for Megan against Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/3DEVYlxPFd — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) August 24, 2020

Reminding the world that the issue was nonnegotiable, he reaffirmed both his and Houston’s loyalty to Megan. “We love Megan here, we brag about Megan, nobody saying nothing when she get shot. No, we got memes, we got jokes, we got all that s***, man f*** that. F*** Tory Lanez. I’m from Houston and if somebody woulda done something to Megan in this city, we woulda rolled.”

Of course, fans have clapped back at Lil Boosie’s conveniently quiet stance, and his so-called discretion compared to other petty matters only irritated the internet. He was chided for opting out of sharing his opinion when the situation called for clear condemnation of Lanez’s violent assault. Check out some of the comments below:

But u need a Meg verse right now n u won’t speak on it but u NEED her …..psssh dudes really be hoes out here ????? I hope she don’t pick up the damn phone ? #BOOSIE https://t.co/bIErmQEi46 — Duke King ? (@DukeStrangelove) August 24, 2020

They called Boosie ignorant, said his comments are harmful, so now he chose not to speak on the Meg/Tory fiasco. But now they frothing at the mouth angry cus he didnt speak up? Crazy thing, even if he DID speak, if it wasn't EXACTLY what they wanted to hear, they'd still bxtch ? — ChrissyRonkz (@ChrissyRonkz) August 24, 2020

Not Boosie saying he don’t wanna say “the wrong thing” about Megan and Tory cuz he like both of them but had no problem loudly saying everything and the wrong things about the Wade’s child — Batteries+ Supervisor (@Blike_Dante) August 24, 2020

People are calling Boosie a real n**** for not wanting to speak on Megan being shot by Tory Lanez. What is "real n****" about not calling out men who harm women? Confusion. — TB (@TevonBlair) August 24, 2020

People mad at boosie cuz he chose not to comment on Meg & Tory lil situation huh?? All the stupid shyt he be saying I’m happy he chose to stfu y’all be mad at everything that don’t got nun to do wit you ????? — King (@KiiNgTayL0r) August 24, 2020