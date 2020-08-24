Drake Showcased Massive Kobe Bryant Sneaker Collection Worth Millions

Drake is a die-hard fan of Kobe Bryant, and his sneaker collection proves it.

The Grammy Award winner took his fans into the confines of his closet yesterday as he showed off his epic sneaker collection to mark Kobe Bryant Day. Among the rows of footwear were no less than 90 pairs of Kobe Bryant kicks that were collected throughout the years. Although the late NBA star began his sneaker journey with Adidas, he soon left for Nike, and since Drake has his own shoe made by the athletics company, it means that he has been hooked up to the nines with KB footwear. Multiple versions of the Kobe 8s were present in the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper’s assortment, including Venice Beach, Python, and the WTKs, as well as the Kobe 5 Preludes.

It has been practically impossible to get hold of any Kobe sneakers since the Black Mamba passed away in January, as fans scooped up the wares in stores and on resale sights, but Nike re-released the Kobe 5 Protro to celebrate what would have been the legend’s 42nd birthday. Dozens of tributes were paid to Kobe, with Lil Wayne, T.I., and Quavo, all posting photos of the basketball player on their social media accounts.

Nike also honored the sportsman by enlisting Kendrick Lamar to narrate a video filled with highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career, interspersed with shots of athletes in training and footage from recent George Floyd protests. The 90-second clip focuses on “Mamba Mentality”, with the “Humble” rapper saying, “Better friend. Better fighter. Better rider. Better eater. Better leader. Better generation. Better nation. Just be better. Can you do that?”

The takeaway from this is that Drake is a huge fan of Kobe Bryant.