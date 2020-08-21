Rick Ross Handed 50 Cent Another Big L In Court, “In Da Club” Appeal Case Dismissed

50 Cent has officially been defeated in an old lawsuit against his longtime rap nemesis Rick Ross.

It sometimes appears that Curtis Jackson, who is more popularly known as 50 Cent, always gets what he wants and is willing to explore all avenues and persevere through rejection to get it. However, earlier this week Fifty lost his appeal contesting a court decision that was made two years ago, so this time, “no” really does mean “no” for the rapper and TV mogul.

50 Cent filed a $2 million lawsuit against Rick Ross in 2015 for using “In Da Club,” one of Fifty’s biggest hits on his mixtape Renzel Remixes. Fifty claimed at the time that Ross was using the remix to promote the commercial release of his album Black Market. However, the case was dismissed in 2018 due to the fact that 50 Cent was not the copyright owner of the song. The masters for that track are still owned by Shady/Aftermath Records, which were founded by Dr. Dre and Eminem, respectively.

Taking the case to the court of Appeal, Fifty argued that regardless of who owns the rights, it was his name and voice that Rick Ross was capitalizing on. Multiple reports confirmed that the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has denied his contest and honored the decision to dismiss the suit.

While Fifty lost that aged fight, it seems his longstanding battle with Rick Ross is also dissipating. Recently the G-Unit rapper revealed that he is quite fond of Rick Ross’ multi-platinum hit “B.M.F.” and would actually like to use it in his highly anticipated Starz TV show “Black Mafia Family.”

Ricky Rozay was not completely against the idea either, as long as the check clears. “That’s most definitely a discussion Imma have,” Rick Ross said in a recent virtual interview with Billboard. “He reaching out, and I’m going to profit off it. That’s what it’s about with me. I told him that. He can go to Wingstop and take a picture with a ten-piece lemon pepper,” Ross said. “If he do that and post that, I’ll really consider clearing the BMF record for his show…

“Tell him to take the picture with the Belaire bottle, hold it up and hold it up high. When I see it, tell him for the first time, I’m gonna come to his page and like the pic,” Ross added.

It’s unlikely that 50 Cent will jump through the hoops Rick Ross has set, but then again, he does really want the song in the series, so you never know what he is willing to do to make it happen until you see it. Do you think these two are slowly rekindling?