Iggy Azalea & Tinashe Link Up On “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” – Watch It

Iggy Azalea and Tinashe’s new collaboration “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” is now out.

Iggy and Tinashe returned with a fun new joint called “DLNW (Dance Like Nobody’s Watching)” with some equally fun visuals. Iggy Azalea has been occupying herself with non-music related activities for the last few months as she concealed an entire pregnancy from her fans. Despite a myriad of rumors that the “Lola” rapper was expecting, Iggy just kept posting photos of her toned figure to throw fans off the case. She finally confirmed her new status as a mother in June, with an Instagram post which stated that although she prefers keeping her son’s life private, she does not want him to be a secret. The world got its first peek at Baby Onyx last month when he accompanied his mother to LA so she could record some music for her upcoming album — and tonight we get our first taste.

At midnight, Iggy Azalea dropped “DLNW,” which stands for “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching.” The Tinashe-assisted track is the lead single from her third studio album, making this the second time the pair has worked together after collaborating on a remix of the latter’s 2015 song, “All Hands on Deck.” “@tinashenow ate this up. Can’t wait for everyone to hear this song… we made another one for the books!” Iggy wrote on Instagram while sharing the cover art for the single that sees the women looking rather regal in Victorian ball gowns and large headdresses.

With the Australian artist experiencing massive life changes (becoming a mother, turning 30, and living through a pandemic), she has revealed that it is music that has kept her head above water. “I’m so happy to be releasing new music. Being creative is how I keep my sanity, sharing my crazy ideas with you is the bonus,” she wrote on the ‘gram.

Listen “DLNW” below.