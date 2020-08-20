Kehlani Rocking With Thee Stallion, Explains Why She Removed Tory Lanez From Album

Kehlani delved into why she removed Tory Lanez from her album in support of Megan Thee Stallion amid shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion just scored another Billboard No. 1 thanks to the Hotties, and she’s also receiving plenty of love and support from sources much closer to home. Megan’s good friend Kehlani recently spoke up on her decision to axe the Stallion’s alleged assailant, Tory Lanez, from their joint track “Can I.” Appearing on WGCI FM, Kehlani confirmed to the outlet that she was “absolutely changing up the record,” doubling down on her July tweet where she said unapologetically, stands with women, “believe women, & i love my friends.”

Like many other Megan Thee Stallion supporters, Kehlani isn’t waiting around for the still shrouded details on the “WAP” emcee’s traumatic shooting. Within days of the incident, Kehlani tweeted her plans for the collaboration in light of Lanez’ grave violation. “Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe.”

Following up in a since-deleted tweet, she added that she’d have him removed entirely if only it were possible. “The album came out months ago i can’t remove it, doesn’t work like that. can only move forward.” Without revealing any additional details on the ongoing investigation in her latest interview, the “Nunya” crooner clarified her sentiments for the Chicago media house.

“I’ve always been a very socially responsible individual, very accountable to my message, the things that I stand for and push so hard to hold space for as someone with a large platform and as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered,” Kehlani said. “People were asking me, ‘are you gonna keep somebody on [the song] who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’ And not only that but the situation was involving someone that I’m extremely close to so I just felt like on some loyal s*** and on some ‘do the right thing’, absolutely I’m changing up the record.”

Megan is currently recovering mentally and physically from said altercation, spotted in the club with her girls this week wearing a foot bandage. Kehlani’s reassurance of their bond is just one in a series of celebrity gestures aimed at giving the “Savage” star some peace of mind in this trying time. “It was conversed about in private, it was all thorough, it was business and it was also loyalty into a situation. That’s not an industry friendship, like that’s really my friend. It’s someone I say ‘I love you’ to,” Kehlani said.