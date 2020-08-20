Gucci Mane Shares Ultrasound Images Of His Unborn Child, “My Baby OTW”

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis have shared the first snap of their unborn child.

The couple is undoubtedly very excited about expanding their family and becoming parents of a new baby. The pair got hitched three years ago after Gucci Mane proposed to his bride at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game where he had performed. Fans got to join them on their journey to the alter as they documented the lead up to their big day in a 10-part series for BET called The Mane Event. As the saying goes, first comes love, then comes marriage, and now they are preparing their baby carriage!

The “Muwop” rapper and his missus gave everyone an indication of how they spent their time in quarantine, by announcing last week that Keyshia Ka’oir is expecting. Gucci shared a photo of her on Instagram in black lacy lingerie with a growing baby bump, writing, “My wife pregnant my life is great.” The founder of Ka’oir Cosmetics posted a similar picture with the cheeky caption, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics.” Now that it has been confirmed that there is a bun in the oven, the expectant parents are showing off how their little one is growing. “My baby otw,” Gucci Mane wrote on IG alongside an ultrasound. He used the emoji of a bow and arrow, which could be an indication that Baby Mane is expected sometime in late November or early December — aka Sagittarius season.

Although this will not be Gucci’s first child, it is the first time that he has been involved in the run-up to the birth. He disclosed in his autobiography that he has a son who was born in 2007, but that he only found out about in 2016. Meanwhile, this will be Keyshia’s fourth child, joining two daughters and a son from her previous relationship.