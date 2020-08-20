50 Cent Celebrates Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album “SFTSAFTM” Going Platinum

50 Cent is celebrating Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, being certified Platinum with a whopping 1.5 billion streams.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, is a raving success. After debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 equivalent album units sold, Pop earned a rare accolade joining the ranks of only a handful of artists who have topped the chart posthumously. Now the project, which is also the departed rapper’s first official studio album, is certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

50 Cent got onboard and opted to executive produce the album following Pop Smoke’s death in February. The rapper and TV producer reacted to the good news on Instagram sharing a photo of the RIAA announcement. “Not bad,” Fifty wrote in the caption. “She want to f**k wit the Woo @roddyricch on fire. You know the vibes.”

The album has reportedly been streamed more than 1.5 billion times, making Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, one of the most successful albums of the year. One of the tracks, “The Woo,” which features 50 Cent and Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch has sold over 500,000 units and has been certified Gold by the RIAA as well. That track peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been instrumental in the album’s great performance. All 19 tracks from the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The highest-charting entry was “For The Night” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby, which peaked at No. 6.

As the album continues to exceed all expectations, it is currently in the running to return to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard chart. There is a very good chance the album will go on to receive multi-platinum certification as well. We all wish Pop Smoke was here to celebrate his success. May he continue to rest in peace.