50 Cent & Roddy Ricch Stars In Pop Smoke’s “The Woo” Video

50 Cent just dropped a new music video with Roddy Ricch for their collaboration “The Woo” on Pop Smoke’s No. 1 posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.

After executive producing Pop Smoke’s first full studio album, 50 Cent is still keeping the ball rolling with the chart-topping project. In February 2020, Pop Smoke was shot and killed in his Los Angeles home at just 20 years old. On what would have been the rapper’s 21st birthday, Fifty released some fresh visuals featuring some fun old clips of Pop Smoke dancing and having a good time conjoined with the usual display of scantily clad women, luxury vehicles, and several montages of 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac liquor brand.

“Shawty wanna f**k me inside of the coupe / I can take you out everywhere, f*** a jet fare / Versace hotel with Versace robe, whoa, whoa (woo, woo) / Like you when you let down your hair with no comb,” Roddy Ricch rap sings on the track.

“The Woo” debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week making it the second highest-charting new entry for that frame after “For The Night” also by Pop Smoke featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby which placed at No. 6. Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album debuted at No. 1 after moving 251,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. Pop Smoke joins the historic list of artists who have earned the rare achievement of a posthumous No. 1 including Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, and most recently XXXTentacion.

Pop Smoke’s new official music video for “The Woo” which was released on his birthday today has already garnered over a million views in just a few short hours. It’s nostalgic to see footage of the departed rapper dancing, performing, and being in good spirits. Check out the latest visuals of Pop Smoke.

Happy birthday, Pop!