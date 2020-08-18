Cardi B Gifted Megan Thee Stallion Super Expensive Custom Birkin Bag

Cardi B sent Megan Thee Stallion a special gift to celebrate their record-setting No. 1 hit.

For the first time in the history of chart data, a female collaboration has debuted atop the tally. Cardi B enlisted Megan Thee Stallion for their smash hit single “WAP” earlier this month, and the song debuted with a record-setting opening week consisting of 125,000 download sales and 93 million streams in the U.S.

“WAP” went Gold in just a week, and Cardi B decided to customize an expensive gift for Megan Thee Stallion. “Thankful and grateful for your support. Thank you @theestallion ….I’m thinking about doing something special I just gotta put it together,” Cardi wrote on Instagram last week. The “Money” rapper blew a bag on a custom Hermès Birkin bag for Meg with a special message and image.

Megan shared a video of the unboxing to Instagram, revealing the gorgeous details. On one side of the bag was a painting of a white tiger with black stripes next to a portrait of Megan clad in a sexy ensemble that matched the feline. The other side had the words “Be Somebody” etched in the foreground of a painting of a Houston skyline. The bag also had a special personal message from Bardi that read: “Thank you Meg, really appreciate you!”

Thee Stallion was beyond excited to receive the gift which she expressed in the video and reiterated in the caption. “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something. Not the birkinnnnnnnn thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you,” Megan wrote. “I wonder what I’m gonna get her @iamcardib,” she added.

This marks Megan Thee Stallion’s second No. 1 on the chart and Cardi B’s fourth. However, it is the first time ever that a record with female billed acts only has opened at the coveted top spot. Megan is also the only artist whose first two No. 1 songs are female collaborations.

Check out the latest addition to Megan Thee Stallion’s Hèrmes Birkin bag collection. Perhaps another plush gift is on the way for Cardi B.