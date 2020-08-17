Toni Braxton Made Us A Quarantine Playlist, Reacts To Fan Wanting Her To Sing At Wedding

Toni Braxton is providing us therapy with her powerful voice during the pandemic.

If one good thing has come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that artists are continuing to find new and unique ways to connect with their fans and remind us that music can make everything a little easier. Toni Braxton is the latest legend to do us all a musical favor by crafting a playlist meant to keep us company when we are feeling lonely during these isolating times. “You don’t have to be HOME ALL ALONE! I got you!” she wrote on her Instagram post announcing the project. “Made the perfect playlist for you find it on @spotify and @applemusic.”

Unfortunately, the playlist is only eight songs long and provides just 31 minutes of entertainment. The tracks include some of her newest work, such as “Do It” featuring Missy Elliot and “Dance,” which were both released this year, as well as “Where Did We Go Wrong?” and “Sweat,” two of her many collaborations with Babyface from 2014. Many fans in the comments expressed their disappointment that her post wasn’t announcing the release of her new album, but reports indicate that her upcoming project, titled Spell My Name, is due to drop later this month.

In addition to staying busy with her various musical endeavors, Toni also stirred up a bit of online drama recently after replying to a fan with more snark than some thought was necessary. When someone who clearly idolizes the R&B icon posted on social media saying, “If I ever get married I want @tonibraxton to sing as I’m walking down the aisle,” Toni replied with, “Start saving.”

Many followers felt like it was rude for Broxton to demand money from an adoring fan or insinuate that the original poster wouldn’t be able to afford her services. Toni has since addressed the backlash, writing, “This blew up. Eek. I meant it with love.”