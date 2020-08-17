Lauren London Sends Bittersweet Birthday Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London remembers Nipsey Hussle with a touching tribute on what would’ve been his 35th birthday.

Lauren London eloquently paid tribute to her late boyfriend, LA rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle, on what would have been the slain star’s 35th birthday. Last weekend, the actress shared an affectionate verse to her IG page summarizing the roles her beloved played in his brief life. “King Ermias, Best friend, Twin Flame, Greatest Teacher, Beautiful Strong Vessel, The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. ‘I Miss You’ will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie.” she wrote.

Lauren London and Nipsey have a four-year-old son, Kross, and their popular “Hussle and Boog” label was seen as an industry standard in couple goals. Her bittersweet message appeared below a black-and-white photo of the “Victory Lap” mastermind on a day that also saw outpourings of jubilation for his influence and life’s work from countless others. YG, Meek Mill, Fabolous, and DJ Khaled all posted in celebration for one of hip-hop’s most ‘gifted and prolific’ emcees. @KingJames tweeted his plans for King Ermias’s big day, “Bumping Nip All Day Long/Night!! Happy G-Day! I know you gone have one helluva shindig in Paradise today!” the basketball star said.

One of the most emotional responses came from fellow LA native and doppelganger Snoop Dogg, who is still devastated by Nipsey’s premature passing. Releasing a track honoring his close friend, the rap veteran dropped “Nipsey Blue” on Friday, reflecting on their shared moments through flashback footage. Trading in his spitfire flow for soulful crooning, the “Gin and Juice” rapper laments the weight of the tremendous loss. “Homie, I can’t forget you/ My whole world turns Nipsey Blue.”

Rick Ross, Kehlani, Jay-Z’s Rocnation, and Ice Cube’s son, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. also tweeted in honor of the Marathon mogul. “Happy birthday to the man. Nipsey Hussle. I just hit the #TMC yesterday and of course it’s yo birthday the next. Yo influence has entered the people’s veins so tough back at home and across the world. We miss you Nip. Tell Kobe I said Wasup for me. His day comin soon,” the Straight Outta Compton actor said.

Nipsey Hussle’s widow has become a tireless advocate against gun violence since his death, frequently speaking out on the trauma it’s caused his surviving family. Just weeks ago, in June, she opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith about the coping mechanisms she uses for her sons Kameron Samuel Ari, whose father is ex-fiancé Lil Wayne, and Kross Ermias. “What I instill in them is more about the police, how to handle yourself when you get pulled over. That’s more of my education, protecting them being black men in America.”