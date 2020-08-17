Kevin Gates Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine And Dropped His Location On Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine maybe getting some trolling from Kevin Gates.

Tekashi 6ix9ine proudly owns the title of troll, going so far as releasing a track called “Trollz.” The Brooklyn native is renowned for getting under the skin of his fellow artists as he picks fights with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, and others on social media. The “Otherside of America” rapper previously called 6ix9ine an “informant behind a keyboard” and accused him of trying to troll the families that he ruined by co-operating with prosecutors. But someone who is possibly even a greater troll than the “Punani” rapper is fellow artist Kevin Gates.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently visiting Los Angeles and posted a clip of himself having fun in a pool on the ‘gram. Being careful not to wet the arm that he injured, which is currently in a cast, the 24-year-old showed off the view while calling LA “his city” and claiming that the people love him there. He also told his followers that there is no point trying to figure out where he is as he would already have left by the time they do.

In response, Kevin posted a video to his own social media, with his location included! “I’m in DC right now. I love you. Let me see you do it by yourself. I’m In DC right now. They just had 20 murders on the same street I’m on right now. I love you. Allah protects me,” the “Walls Talking” rapper said. “I’m on my way to Baltimore right now. I’m going to see if I can get my people, my real people. Let me see you do it by yourself, carry on.”

Kevin Gates may be subtly trolling 6ix9ine, but others like DaniLeigh have expressly told him to get out of the city.