Rick Ross Welcomes Third Child With Estranged Baby Mama Briana Camille

Rapper Rick Ross and his baby mama, Briana Camille, have just welcomed their third child together.

Sadly, this may be not a joyous or celebratory event as the pair have been having some really serious struggles. The rapper is currently embroiled in a nasty legal battle with his baby mama, Briana Camille. She recently brought a lawsuit against him, alleging that he has not been present in the lives of their other two children, Billion and Berkley. She claims Rick Ross has not visited their children in months. She further requested child maintenance from the rapper, and they have been disputing this in court over the last few months.

Although she doesn’t publicly attack him on social media, she does, however, share her feelings on pregnancy and highlights that she is up for all the pleasures and woes that it brings forth. Back in June, she penned a note about motherhood on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Being a mother is the most beautiful and endearing thing I could be in my life right now. To be able to carry a child/children a whole tiny being for 9 months is beyond superpower. I Embrace it and everything that comes with it.”

Now, Briana is the mom of a sweet newborn once more as she shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Friday, August 14, giving the world a sneak peek at her bundle of joy. In the image, Lauryn Hill’s “To Zion,” which features Carlos Santana, serves as background music.

Written over the image of the tiny infant swaddled in a foot-print style blanket, she wrote, “Nothing is more important than reconnecting with your BLISS. Nothing is as rich. Nothing is more real.”

In the midst of the birth announcement, fans have begun to drag Briana, questioning her decision to have another child with Rick Ross as she simultaneously chastises him for not being around for their other kids. One critic wrote, “He doesn’t take care of their other kids so she decides to have another one with him?”

Others further accuse women who have kids with rappers as being gold-diggers claiming that they are only ever out to secure a bag and do not care about the actual children. They have also begun to tally up the count of rappers with the most kids, Future, Rick Ross, and NBA YoungBoy highlighting that most, if not all, usually end up in court over child support issues. It must be a rapper thing.

Despite the issues surrounding Rozay and Briana, a baby is a wonderful and amazing blessing. Congratulations to the new parents!