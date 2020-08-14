Konshens Drops NSFW “Backaz” Music Video Amid Controversy

Konshens delivered “Backaz” video despite controversies around it being too explicit.

Konshens releases the butt-filled risqué visuals for his track titled, “Backaz” and it is sure to render viewers awestruck. The Subkonshus boss teased a couple of semi-X-rated scenes from the video a couple of days ago, which sadly did not receive a favorable response from some of his ‘righteous fans’. The dancehall veteran figuratively gave that small lot ‘the finger’ and proceeded to release the music video today and his true die-hard ‘indecent’ fans happy.

“All of da gals av incredible bodies but the 1 in diamond bikini has amazin muscle definition wish me body look so good an love d song too,” wrote one viewer. Another further commented, “Look how them girl yah skin clean n pretty!! Jeezam ?? who a di one wid the hoop earrings and the tattoo pon har thigh? Oh my dayz, and the one inna the leopard print bikini. A it bredda, gyal dem mad up di vid a waaay.” What could be so inspiring and pleasing to the eye for the fans to leave such moving comments?

For starters, the video includes dancers and video vixens Chinny Unique and Sara Bendii, among other lovely and bootylicious ladies. The shots by Xtreme Arts keep you very close to the action, which includes a lot of pool splashing, melon eating, icicle sucking, banana-eating, choking, and did we mention a whole lotta shaking. The video stays true to the Caribbean fruit-inspired theme by using warm yet vibrant color schemes, which further increases the passion throughout the 3 minutes and 30 seconds video. The video for “Backaz” arrives nearly a month after Charly Black’s equally provocative video for ‘Sidung,’ which is also featured on the TJ Records Incredible Riddim compilation.

“Backaz” was released today, August 14th, and it is steadily gaining views as his fans, especially the Kenyans, have declared it as a hot piece. We’re sure the views would have been at record numbers already if not for the plethora of negative reviews from naysayers.

One fan was quick to regard them as hypocrites citing, “I’m sure it’s the older generation in the comment section that are talking about morality, acting all perfect and holy but they were also wild players and hoes back in their days and I’ve seen quite enough videos and pictures of them wilding. The only difference is social media. Remember there’s nothing new under the sun.”

Still, others were tantalized by the beautiful women and the provocative and extremely sexual manner of the visuals, even Konshens himself seemed to have a hard time focusing during the shoot. The artiste did, however, enjoy the making of the steamy production with bloopers added in at the end of the clip showing him acting a fool among his female counterparts.

You can go ahead and check out the new music video “Backaz” from Konshens below. Be sure to bring a bucket of ice!