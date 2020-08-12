Jeezy’s Fiancee Jeannie Mai Flaunts Her Thickness Poolside In Yellow Bikini

Jeezy’s fiancee, Jeannie Mai, is soaking up the last of the summer and looking sexy while doing it.

While temperatures are still high, Jeannie Mai spent some time poolside as she lounged on a barrier amidst the water, accompanied by a blow-up unicorn. Yellow is the color of sunshine and happiness, so the 41-year-old celebrated both with a bikini is a buttery shade, courtesy of 8th Story. Jeannie posted a snap of herself on Instagram, along with the caption, “Some of you have never heard Freek-a-Leek by Petey Pablo and it really shows.”

The NSFW track from 2003 involves the rapper listing a host of drugs, women’s names, and sexual positions, with Jeannie obviously feeling in a sultry mood. The pic did not disappoint her 2.3 million IG followers who all praised The Real co-host by telling her she looks great. “I died and you are heaven,” commented one. Another remarked how lucky her fiancé, Jeezy, is.

Jeannie Mai has been active on the ‘gram (and with her body) over the last few months as she quarantines at home amidst COVID-19. She has been spending much time with her mother, nicknamed Mama Mai, cooking traditional Vietnamese food, and even hosting her talk show from home. Many of Jeannie’s IG posts have included the TV personality looking toned, whether it’s in a fashionable denim swimsuit or comfortable, yet stylish, activewear. Last month, Jeannie let her fans in on just how she has maintained her banging body by telling Elle that she does stair workouts and enjoys meditating to keep her mind just as fit.