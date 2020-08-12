CeeLo Green Apologize To Nicki, Cardi & Megan After Thee Stallion Called Him Out

CeeLo Green apologize to Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion amid severe backlash for his statement.

Not everyone is a fan of “WAP,” including CeeLo Green, but Megan Thee Stallion is not here for it. Megan and Cardi B dropped their collab last Friday, and people have had a lot to say about the single. Cardi has described the raunchy song, which stands for “Wet A** P****,” as a form of female empowerment, but not all have agreed that the lyrics, which include lines such as, “Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me,” and “There’s some whores in this house,” fit the bill.

Although critics praised the track, some in the political arena felt as though it sent the wrong message, and even fellow artist, CeeLo Green, questioned the single. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position,” the hitmaker told Far Out magazine. “I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?” In response to all the hate being piled on “WAP,” Megan has felt that hypocrisy is at play. “Lol dudes will scream “slob on my knob” word for word and crying abt WAP,” She tweeted. “Bye lil boy.”

Lol dudes will scream “slob on my knob” word for word and crying abt WAP ? bye lil boy — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 11, 2020

CeeLo Green has since had a change of heart and issued an apology to the female rappers in a statement on his Insta. Remarking that he considers Cardi and her husband Offset as family, the “Forget You” singer said that he never meant to disrespect anyone and apologized for any inconvenience caused by a snippet of his interview creating controversy and a disconnect. He also acknowledged both Megan and Cardi as “all powerful, beautiful, and influential women… and professionals.”

“Firstly, I am an advocate of artistic freedom and expression as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi, and Meagan,” CeeLo wrote. “I know most of them personally and consider Cardi and Offset family. Therefore, I would never disrespect them by any means.”

Do you feel as though “WAP” is getting a bad rap?