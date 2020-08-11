Masicka Drops Off New Dancehall Banger “Best F**k” – Listen

Masicka goes hardcore as he caters to his ladies with his fresh new dancehall banger “Best F**k.”

The dancehall deejay has been teasing the track over the last couple of days. However, if you didn’t stumble upon any of the promotional posts shared across social media, it’s still quite easy to grasp what the song is all about. Masicka offers up compliments to the lucky lady he is singing about. Or maybe he is the lucky one to be blessed with such great a great experience, which has forced him to confess that she has the “Best F__k.” In the eyes of his Genasyde fans, he selected the perfect riddim to provide his gritty female themed song. Fans should be thanking 1syde / Mozeeko Records for the bouncy track. However, at least one fan would have loved for the riddim track to feature a couple of other songs from other prominent artistes in the business.

“Mi wish Alkaline, Mavado, Kartel, Aidonia, Jahvilani, Intence, Skillibeng, All of of the 6ixx, Shenseea, Teejay, Sean Paul, Beenie, Bounty, Munga was on this riddim. This sound like a good juggle riddim. Riddim baaad. Dancehall too segregated. Yes we the fans can pick we side but it better for all of us fans when the producers don’t pick side as well as artiste willing to jump on a riddim with a rival artiste. Alkaline fi jump pan a shabdon beat as well as Squash fi jump pan a Jahvy beat,” came the comment preaching unification.

This was the same sentiment shared by the 4th Genna top man Aidonia. The comments from Aidonia were seemingly not appreciated by everyone, with some fans mentioning that he would need to address the beef he currently has with Masicka before he can make such a statement. A couple of the genres top producers including Markus Myrie and Anju Blaxx also called Aidonia’s comments hypocritical since he was one of the persons unwilling to hop unto a track if a rival is also being featured.

While it would indeed be fun for other songs to feature alongside “Best F**K” it does a pretty good job on its own. Go ahead and check it out!