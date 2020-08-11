Cardi B & Kelly Rowland Speak On Cancel Culture, Cardi Addresses “Drugging & Robbing Men”

Cardi B has acknowledged that she had a shady past and did not shy away from anything in her interview with Elle magazine.

The artist from The Bronx is the latest cover star for the fashion magazine and looks like a million dollars as she dons a diamond headdress reminiscent of the 1920s. In her interview, Cardi B did not mince any words about her role as a stripper before making it big in hip hop and said that she did what she needed to do to survive (which included drugging some clients and stealing from them).

These days, the “WAP” rapper makes her money by honest means, but she is still victim to social media turning on her whenever she does (or is perceived to do) something that displeases them. “I feel like people are attacking me because they want me to feel the pressure of bullying, and they want me to give up, and they want me to say, ‘Oh, I quit music’ or ‘I’ll delete my Instagram, delete my Twitter,’ and I’m not willing to do that. No one will ever have that much power [over] me,” Cardi said. The hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty has trended on Twitter on more than one occasion as fans of other artists attempt to “cancel” the Grammy Award winner. One such instance came after they believed that Cardi had set up a secondary IG account to bash artists she dislikes.

Cancel culture seems to be the new in-thing, with even Kelly Rowland commenting on the trend of boycotting figures whose behavior some disapprove of. “Let us always TRY to remember NOT to judge others,” the Destiny’s Child member wrote on Instagram. “We HONESTLY don’t have the space nor authority too! Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world is has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it! #STOPTRYINTOBEGOD.”

Read Cardi B’s full interview with Elle magazine here.