Romeich Show Us How He Hit All Of Shenseea’s Angles On The Beach

Romeich managed to hit Shenseea angles perfectly on the beach.

Dancehall princess, Shenseea, her adorable son Rajeiro, other families, and friends all made their way to the beach over the weekend. Also accompanying her on the trip were members of her team Romeich and Jade. While we know Romeich for his abilities as a manager, the excursion made us realize just how good he is with a camera. Jade, who operates as a Talent PR for the Romeich Entertainment brand, also showcased her videography skills during the day of cleansing.

Romeich shared the hilarious video of how it all went down to his Instagram account. The label boss adjusted, then readjusted, then adjusted just a bit more in his bid to get the right angle to capture all the curves Shenseea possesses. “If your manager or your friend don’t take your picture like this tell them to f__off,” he instructed to the camera being held by Jade. “Them can’t beat me to me work I get angles real good. LADIES IF NEED ANGLES PERFECT link me up @shenseea and team out!!!! Video by @jadethajem,” came the caption below the video he shared.

The results of the epic beach day and mini photoshoot were shared on the artiste’s Instagram page a few hours later. The post not only showed the handy work of Jade and Romeich but also made fans aware that the trip was Shen’s way of returning whatever negative energy had been cast upon her. She wrote, “I went to return the salt to the sea. this is how @romeichentertainment & @jadethajem pics came out.”

It is safe to say that 2020 has not been the best year for the “Blessed” singer. The mother of one was made to endure the untimely and tragic loss of her mother nearly two months ago. Her mom’s death sparked calls of sacrifice from her naysayers and conspiracy theorists, which subsequently forced a grieving Shenseea to defend herself on social media. Her mom was laid to rest on July 8, but that was not the end of one of Shenseea’s darkest hours. Three days ago, the singer was involved in a minor accident when she crashed her 2019 BMW X6. The singer detailed how it all went down during an IG LIVE session on Sunday night.

The best news coming from Shenseea and her camp is that the singer is still keeping her spirits high despite the many ‘Ls’ the universe has dealt her in recent months. Urban Islandz salutes Shenyeng for showing strength and conviction over the past couple of weeks.