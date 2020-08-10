Boosie Badazz Says He’s The Hugh Hefner Of OnlyFan, Says “They call me Boo Hefner”

Boosie Badazz says he’s turning up like the legendary Hugh Hefner on OnlyFans.

If there’s one thing that can always be said of Boosie Badazz, it’s that the man stays busy. Involving himself in all forms of entertainment and scandalous online behavior, Boosie has a reputation for the controversial and outlandish. Before Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio, Boosie was known for having the edgiest Instagram Live since the start of the pandemic. At one point, Instagram even issued the rapper a warning about keeping his content under control.

Now, with artists struggling to find ways to make money without the ability to perform live, a new platform called OnlyFans has provided a space where performers can interact with their fanbase on an uncensored platform while earning an income.

Speaking with Vlad about his most recent endeavors, Boosie explained his approach to the OnlyFans platform, referring to himself as the next Hugh Hefner. “I’m doing what I do on Live,” he said. “They eatin’ p***y. Showerin’…I’m coachin’. They call me Boo Hefner. Vlad, you gon’ sign on…$49.99. Pw*ssy.” Boosie advertised his OnlyFans page by promising an uncensored experience that fans can’t get anywhere else. After describing a sex act in detail that was featured on his page, he explained that his content would be raw and graphic, saying, “When you subscribe to my sh*t, this what you get! This ain’t that p*ssy a** OnlyFans sh*t showin’ water goin’ down your nipple.”

Along with his OnlyFans entertainment, Boosie Badazz also covered some of his other projects in the Vlad interview, saying, “I’m working to get my film out…I just did my sports, I got my marketing in sports…I just signed three people in the last week.” While he clearly has a lot on his plate, Boosie seemed the most enthusiastic about his adult content, saying, “You’ve never seen nothin’ like this!” Let’s hope if Boosie is on his way into the porn industry, he offers fair pay to the women he’s making money off of.