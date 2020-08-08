Popcaan Pleads With Female Car Thief To Return Stolen Nissan From His Album Release Party

Popcaan is asking a female car thief to return a Nissian SUV stolen from a compound where he was hosting his album release party.

Kingston was abuzz on Friday night as celebrations for the release of Popcaan’s anticipated FIXTAPE got underway. With top tier features from PartyNextDoor, Drake, Skillibeng, and French Montana, the project, which includes the singles “Buzz” and “Friends Like These,” quickly shot to the top of Billboard and trending. Held at a lavish location in the city’s capital, the album release party brought out the likes of Masicka, Jada Kingdom, Dre Island, Creep Chromatic, plus an IG Live appearance from the OVO boss himself.

It turns out there may have been some unscrupulous characters lurking among the bunch after Popcaan made a video post of a vehicle being stolen from the Kingston 8 premises. The since-deleted Instagram post fueled speculations about the female mastermind’s identity behind the brazen, daylight theft.

The bold theft caught on the property’s surveillance cameras shocked Popcaan so much he barely seemed interested in an investigation and just wanted the vehicle returned. The female clad in all black walks confidently to the car as the electronic gate opens, gains access, and opens the left side, before walking around and climbing in on the right, reversing as the video ends. “Black Nissan Juke by the female in this picture from a prominent guesthouse in the Kingston 8 area this morning at around 5. whoever know this girl tell her just return the car!!! she too bad!! no sah!” Popcaan said.

Before the Unruly King had a chance to delete the post, it gained a large number of comments, including one from Twinkle indicating that she had noticed the woman seen navigating the stolen black Nissan Juke acting suspiciously all night. “Wow lol i saw her there enuh and mi seh why da gyal yah ah move so off! Waaaw!!!” she responded. No doubt the only damper on the night’s otherwise awesome vibe, speculations are now high as to who the owner is. The “Party Shot” emcee might have accidentally let on that it was one of the deejays in attendance, replying to Jada’s comment saying, “she did well take seat like she a artist.” A report has possibly been made to the police by now, and the video evidence ordered removed as part of the ongoing investigations.

It was not lost on Popcaan’s fans that the “Kingston 8” environs include Cassava Piece, the home base community of Unruly/OVO rival, MVP veteran Mavado. Though not expressly pointing fingers, they noted the reference in his caption and felt as though he should take heed, especially as their current beef heats up. Both camps are currently embroiled in a bitter tit-for-tat with the latest jabs being Drake’s diss to Mavado to “hold a one seat and a box juice” and Alkaline trashing Popcaan’s new mixtape on Twitter.