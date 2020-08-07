NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Shoot Video For New Collab With Her Bare Baby Bump

Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy have a new song and new video on the way.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Nicki Minaj will be showing off her baby bump in her upcoming music video with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The rappers announced that they had a new collab coming soon on Instagram last night. They are yet to reveal a title for the song or its release date, but NBA YoungBoy posted some stills from the music video alongside the caption, “What that speed about?” which may be a hint, just not one that is easily deciphered.

In one of the images, a dark-haired Nicki pairs silver knee-high boots with a neon yellow matching ensemble that accentuates her growing bump. Another photo shows the Queen Radio host with blonde hair stunting in a leopard print fur coat and high heels.

This marks YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj’s first time joining forces on a track. While the Baton Rouge rapper has not collaborated with the Barbie rapper in the past, he told Fader about his experience meeting her in 2017. The rapper who was 17-years-old at the time says Minaj told him she likes his music. YoungBoy also has a whole song titled “Nicki Minaj,” which was released in 2018. That song is nearing 45 million views on YouTube, and based on news of his new collab with the Queen, it will likely surpass that benchmark soon.

Nicki has been dropping a ton of features lately. After copping her second career No. 1 with Tekashi 6ix9ine for their highly controversial collaboration “Trollz” in June, Nicki released “Move Ya Hips” with A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO at the end of July. She’s officially on a roll now with her new single coming this month with NBA YoungBoy.

Look out for Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy’s upcoming collab soon.