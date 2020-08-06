King Combs Speak Out About Scary Car Crash, Shares Pics Of His Injuries

Diddy’s son King Combs is speaking out about his scary car crash involving a drunk driver.

Even during a pandemic there are still drunk drivers on the roads, as Christian Combs learned early Monday morning. The young rapper was cruising on Sunset Blvd. in Beverly Hills in his red Ferrari when a Tesla hit his car. It turns out that the driver of the Tesla was drunk, but luckily both drivers walked away with only minor scratches. King Combs posted a photo of himself moments ago on IG with a bandaid on his face. The other driver was arrested and charged with DUI, which means he will likely not go around the wheels of a car anytime soon.

In his message on social media, King Combs thanks everyone for their support and is counting his blessings after walking away from the accident with minor scrapes. “IM GOOD !!! Thank you GOD thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes !!” he wrote. “I was hit by a drunk driver! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE now back in the stu!!”

Combs also shared a photo of scratches on his face and neck with the simple caption, “Gods child.” Diddy and the rest of the Combs family can now breathe a sigh of relief as Christian appears to be in good spirit.