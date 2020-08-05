Lil Wayne Gush About The Love Of His Life Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne is so in love with his girlfriend Denise Bidot that he just had to show the rest of us what he rolls over to in the morning.

The smitten Young Money rapper is sharing some intimate moments on his social media today. Lil Wayne has been dating the 24-year-old model for a few months now, and they made it an Instagram official in June. The rapper is not shy about showing off his lady love on the ‘gram and how in love he is.

On Wednesday (August 5), Lil Wayne took to Instagram to share a photo of Denise in bed with her eyes still closed. He clearly awoke in such a great mood and to such great company that he just had to share the adorable moment with us all. “Stop sleepin on love,” the rapper captioned the post.

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot have been showing each other off on the ‘gram nonstop since they went public with their relationship. Earlier in July, the model shared a picture of her kissing her rapper beau on his cheek. In the caption, she professed, “I could kiss you forever…” Then just a week ago, she shared another picture of Tunechi kissing her with his arm around her. “Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDgXUzHALcj/?utm_source=ig_embed

The couple appears to be inseparable since they got together. Recently Lil Wayne took to Twitter to tweet Denise’s initials and followed up with another tweet that read: “Bidot-ism” which is likely his way of implying that he has been ‘Bidotified’ or in other words whipped by a Bidot. The best part about their love story is watching how they both gush over each other. It’s beautiful when it’s mutual. Do you think these two are end-game?